AC Milan's Mario Balotelli reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Cagliari at the Sant'Elia stadium in Cagliari January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Mario Balotelli could be in hot water again after he was booked for provoking Cagliari supporters after scoring against the Sardinian side in AC Milan's 2-1 win on Sunday.

Balotelli scored the equaliser from a 87th minute free kick at the end of the ground packed by Cagliari fans and the Gazzetta dello Sport showed a photograph of the maverick forward making what it described as a "vulgar gesture".

The forward was booked for his celebration, became involved in an angry altercation with Cagliari players shortly afterwards and had to be calmed down by team mate Kaka.

"Supermario" has already served a three-match ban this season for insulting match officials and being sent off at the end of a match at home to Napoli.

If he is banned again, he could fall foul of Italy coach Cesare Prandelli's code of ethics and find himself dropped from their next match.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)