AC Milan's Mario Balotelli (L) reacts with his coach Clarence Seedorf during their Italian Serie A soccer match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

AC Milan's coach Clarence Seedorf (L) talks to Mario Balotelli during their Italian Serie A soccer match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

AC Milan coach Clarence Seedorf has no complaints about Mario Balotelli and believes the maverick striker is improving despite widespread criticism of his performances and behaviour.

"Balotelli's improvement can be clearly seen, the only people who don't see it are the ones who don't want to," Seedorf told Sky Sport Italia in an interview on Sunday, adding that the pair had a good rapport.

"It's not fair not to recognise his improvement. It's not fair to highlight just the negative things," he added.

Balotelli walked into another storm when he lost his temper in front of the cameras after his performance in Friday's 2-0 loss to AS Roma was criticised by Italian television pundits.

The 23-year-old, who was substituted for Giampaolo Pazzini in the 69th minute having contributed little, told the pundits they did not understand football and threw his microphone down at the end of the interview.

The former Manchester City forward was also criticised for an aggressive gesture directed at Adel Taarabt after giving the ball away during the game.

On Sunday, Italian media said Italy coach Cesare Prandelli was looking at alternatives to Balotelli to lead his attack at the World Cup.

"I didn't think there was a tantrum, it was a gesture I've seen a thousand times in my career," said Seedorf.

"He asked me the reason for his substitution against Roma, just as Keisuke Honda did against Lazio. We have an excellent rapport between two adults.

"I talk to him and offer constructive criticism but I do it in private and not through the media.

"His scoring statistics are good as this is the most prolific season of his career," added the Dutchman, referring to Balotelli's 14 league goals this season.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)