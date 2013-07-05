Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
ROME Young Algerian striker Ishak Belfodil has joined Inter Milan from Serie A rivals Parma for an undisclosed fee.
"Ishak Belfodil has ... signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2018," the 2010 European champions said on their website (www.inter.it) on Friday.
The 21-year-old scored eight goals in 34 league appearances last season.
Inter finished ninth in Serie A after a poor second half of the campaign during which they suffered a rash of injuries.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.