ROME Young Algerian striker Ishak Belfodil has joined Inter Milan from Serie A rivals Parma for an undisclosed fee.

"Ishak Belfodil has ... signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2018," the 2010 European champions said on their website (www.inter.it) on Friday.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals in 34 league appearances last season.

Inter finished ninth in Serie A after a poor second half of the campaign during which they suffered a rash of injuries.

