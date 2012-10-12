ROME Bologna defender Daniele Portanova's six-month ban for failing to report match-fixing was cut to four months by the Italian sporting tribunal on Friday.

The centre-back will now be able to play again from December 8 but will not be happy with his sentence after saying on Thursday that he wanted to be acquitted of all charges.

"I want them to tell me that I can start playing again immediately, that they recognise my innocence, because what I'm experiencing it's not right," he said.

Portanova was initially banned for six months in August for failing to report match-fixing at a game in 2011 when already-relegated Bari beat Bologna 4-0.

Portanova's lawyer Gabriele Bordoni said the reduction was worthless.

"At this point the tribunal may as well leave the ban at six months as at least then we could fight again," he told reporters.

"With less than two months to go till the end of the ban there is no time to appeal again as any type of appeal would need a month.

"I'm speechless, it makes you think about moving away from this country."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)