Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
Cagliari will play their final three Serie A home games in Trieste, over 800 kilometres away on the Italian mainland, because of an ongoing row with the Sardinian capital's council over their dilapidated Sant'Elia stadium.
Serie A said in a statement on Friday it had given the green light to the measure for games against Catania, Chievo and leaders Juventus after Cagliari already hosted Inter Milan in the north-eastern city this month.
Cagliari are planning to build a new stadium and move out of the Sant' Elia, which was used in the 1990 World Cup but is badly in need of renovation and only certain sectors of the ground are deemed safe - prompting the move away.
Cagliari said in a statement they were ready to meet the council over stadium improvements while the club also lamented a class action from fans angry at the decision to not play on the island, which lacks any other large soccer stadium.
Critics have said the club are acting like a franchise by playing in Trieste, a city near the Slovenian border which has no team in the top two divisions and whose nearest Serie A side is Udinese 60 km away.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United when the draw for the sixth round was made on Sunday.
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.