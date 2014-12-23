AS Roma coach Zdenek Zeman looks on during their Serie A soccer match against Catania at the Olympic stadium in Rome August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN Serie A strugglers Cagliari sacked coach Zdenek Zeman on Tuesday after two wins in 16 matches left them in the relegation zone.

"Cagliari Calcio announce that from today Zdenek Zeman is not coach of our team. The club thanks the coach and all his staff for the work they have done during these months with great professionalism and dedication," the club said in a statement on their official website (www.cagliaricalcio.net)

The 67-year-old Czech took charge of Cagliari in July but the Sardinians have not won a home league game in this campaign and sit 18th, with only Cesena and Parma below them.

Zeman was fired by AS Roma last February following a disastrous nine months in charge that saw the club lose nine times in 23 games, leaving them languishing in mid-table.

