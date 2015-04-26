MILAN Diego Farias ran from inside his own half to score one of the best Serie A goals of the season and cap a shock 3-1 win for relegation candidates Cagliari at Fiorentina on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Brazilian collected the ball and charged 50 metres down the touchline, leaving one defender in his wake before tricking his way past a second with a cheeky backheel.

He then cut inside and applied the finishing touch by slipping the ball through a defender's legs and into the far corner to give Gianluca Festa a winning start as Cagliari's third coach of the season.

Duje Cop put Cagliari 2-0 ahead with a double inside an hour, the first from a chance set up by Farias, before Alberto Gilardino pulled one back for sixth-placed Fiorentina.

It meant Cagliari stayed inside the relegation zone with 24 points, seven adrift of safety.

The Sardinians began the season under Zdenek Zeman, who was fired in December and replaced by Gianfranco Zola, who was himself sacked in March. Zeman then returned but quit last week.

"We are very happy because, in a difficult situation the lads proved they are still alive," Festa told Sky Sport Italia.

"I'm proud of them. Often you lose your self-esteem in a difficult situation but they worked well and understood what was needed."

