Swansea's Clement eager to capitalise on West Ham's woes
MILAN Tiny Carpi, playing fifth division football only five seasons ago, completed a remarkable rise on Tuesday when they were promoted to Serie A for the first time after a 0-0 draw with Bari.
Carpi, whose Sandro Cabassi stadium holds only 4,144 people, made sure of their place with four matches to spare as they moved 12 points clear of third-placed Bologna, with a better head-to-head record.
The club are based in the town of the same name, with a population of only 67,000, in the Emilia Romagna region of northern Italy.
Carpi were originally founded in 1909 although they were declared bankrupt in 1999 and re-established the following year.
Their rise began in the 2009-10 season, when they were promoted out of Serie D which at the time was the fifth tier of Italian football.
They also won promotion in two of the next three seasons and took part in Serie B for the first time in 2013/14, finishing 12th.
"It's been an extraordinary journey and I'm delighted with this promotion," coach Fabrizio Castori, himself a journeyman who took over at the start of the season, told Sky Sport Italia.
"This team has improved step by step and these lads have a great future."
There are questions over where Carpi will play next season, however, as Serie A rules require a minimum capacity of 20,000, although special exemptions are sometimes approved.
In February, Lazio president Claudio Lotito caused uproar over a leaked telephone conversation in which he said that Carpi's promotion would be a financial disaster for Serie A.
"If Carpi come up…..if teams come up who are not worth lira, in two or three years we won’t have a penny," he said.
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.