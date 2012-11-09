ROME Napoli striker Edinson Cavani has shrugged of media speculation of a big-money transfer to a top European side by vowing to replace Diego Maradona as the club's all-time top scorer.

The "Matador" scored all four in their 4-2 comeback win against Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the Europa League on Thursday and now wants to get Napoli's faltering Italian title challenge back on track in Sunday's clash at struggling Genoa (1400 GMT).

"Napoli doesn't depend entirely on me, everyone does there bit," Cavani told reporters.

"But slowly but surely I will overtake all my predecessors."

The Uruguayan is on 79 Napoli goals, which he has scored in just 108 appearances, and is already sixth in their all-time scoring charts with Maradona top with 115.

Walter Mazzari's side have struggled since being beaten by title rivals Juventus last month, with Cavani in particular suffering since returning from international duty.

However, with his shooting boots back on, the third-placed outfit will be hoping to close the five-point gap to leaders Juve.

Maurizio Zamparini, president of Cavani's former club Palermo, on Friday said the striker was "world number one".

