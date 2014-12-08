ROME Pierpaolo Bisoli became the third managerial casualty of the Serie A season on Monday when Cesena announced he had been sacked as coach.

The club said in a statement that president Giorgio Lugaresi had thanked Bisoli and his staff for their work.

"The way they avoided relegation and, the following year, gained promotion to the top flight, will never be forgotten," it added.

Cesena lost for the fifth time in seven games on Sunday, conceding three goals in eight minutes either side of halftime after taking a two-goal lead to go down 3-2 at Atalanta.

They are now second to last in the standings with eight points, their lone win coming on the opening day of the season.

Davide Ballardini is expected to replace Bisoli on a six-month contract with an option for the following season if he avoids relegation.

Ballardini replaced Stefano Pioli on Bologna's bench at the beginning of the year but the side were relegated to Serie B at the end of the season.

Eugenio Corini (Chievo) and Walter Mazzarri (Inter Milan) were the first two managers to be sacked in Serie A this season.

