Serie A strugglers Chievo and Sampdoria fired their coaches on Tuesday while the future of AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri remained the subject of speculation.

Chievo, bottom of the table with six points, said that Giuseppe Sannino, who took over at the start of the season, had been dismissed after 12 league games in charge.

"Chievo inform that coach Giuseppe Sannino and his staff have been relieved of their responsibilities," said the Verona-based club, who drew 0-0 at home with AC Milan on Sunday, in a statement.

"The club offers the boss and his staff its deepest thanks for their effort, professionalism and dedication and wishes him the best for his future career."

Sannino was in charge of Siena in the 2011-12 season, where he did well to keep them in Serie A, and last year had two stints at turbulent Sicilian club Palermo.

He was fired after only three matches, then returned later in the season for a failed attempt to save them from relegation.

In almost identically-worded statement, Sampdoria confirmed that Delio Rossi had also been sacked, ending an 11-month tenure with the Genoa club.

Sampdoria are 18th in the 20-team table with nine points and lost 2-1 at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Rossi has had an eventful last four years. He was in charge of Palermo from 2009 until February 2011 when he was sacked, then reinstated three weeks later and stayed until the end of the season.

He was in charge of Fiorentina for most of the 2011-12 season, but was fired after attacking Adem Ljajic, his own player, after the Serb complained at being substituted. He took over at Sampdoria in December.

Five coaches have lost their jobs this season. In other changes, Cagliari replaced Ivo Pulga with Diego Lopez before the season started, Catania replaced Rolando Maran with Luigi De Canio in October and Genoa fired Fabio Liverani after seven matches.

Italian media also said that Milan president Silvio Berlusconi had still not decided whether to stand by his beleaguered coach Allegri and was pondering possible replacements.

Milan have taken only 13 points from 12 games after have failed to win in their last six in all competitions.

