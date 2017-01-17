Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
MILAN Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has been given a two-match ban for insulting match officials and Torino's Sinisa Mihajlovic has been fined for breaking an interview backdrop screen, Serie A's disciplinary tribunal said on Tuesday.
Gasperini was sent off during his side's 2-1 defeat at Lazio after he "blatantly and repeatedly protested against a refereeing decision, uttering seriously insulting expressions towards the fourth official", the tribunal said in a statement.
After he was dismissed in Sunday's match, Gasperini "uttered more gravely offensive remarks" towards the referee.
Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi, sent off in the first half of the same match for dissent, was given a warning.
Mihajlovic, angry after Torino squandered a 2-0 lead and drew 2-2 with AC Milan, was fined 2,000 euros ($2,100) for his behaviour at the end of Monday's match.
The former Fiorentina, AC Milan, Sampdoria and Serbia coach "violently used his hand to strike the board used as background for conducting interviews, ripping it apart", the tribunal said.
MELBOURNE Former champion Stan Wawrinka engaged in a war of words with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before winning the only argument that mattered on Tuesday, storming into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-3 win over the Frenchman.
LONDON Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.