Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole says English players are afraid of leaving their comfort zone and playing overseas.
The former England international has joined Serie A side AS Roma on a two-year deal after eight trophy-laden years at Chelsea, having spent last season as second choice to Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta.
"English players are probably afraid to come abroad, they're in a comfort zone in England," the 33-year-old told reporters at his first news conference in Rome on Tuesday.
"This is a chance for me to try a different language, culture and way of living."
Cole, who retired from international duty after Roy Hodgson did not include him in England's main 23-man World Cup squad, said he had a good relationship with Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho but it was clear the Portuguese did not see him as an integral part of the team anymore.
"As soon as I spoke to (Rudi) Garcia (Roma manager) and I saw how much they wanted me here at Roma I jumped at the chance," Cole said.
"I've always had a good relationship with Jose Mourinho but I was no longer useful to his project at Chelsea.
"I came here to play in the Champions League. Roma is an ambitious club, it's a challenge for me and I'm prepared to fight for my place."
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).