ROME Factbox on Antonio Conte who resigned as Juventus coach on Tuesday.

Born in Lecce, southern Italy, on July 31, 1969

PLAYING CAREER

Came up through Lecce's youth system before making his first team debut as a 16-year-old in 1986.

A combative midfielder, Conte scored one goal for his hometown team in a 3-2 defeat at Napoli in 1989.

Signed for Juventus in 1991, where he spent the rest of his playing career, winning five league titles, a Champions League and a UEFA Cup in 13 years.

Conte was a bit-part player for Italy for most of his career, making 20 appearances for the national side, and finished a runner-up at the 1994 World Cup and Euro 2000.

COACHING CAREER

Began as assistant coach at Siena in 2005, before taking over as head coach at Serie B side Arezzo in 2006.

His first big achievement was promotion to Serie A with Bari, Lecce's bitter local rivals, in 2009, and he followed that up with another promotion with Siena in 2011.

Took charge at Juventus that summer and immediately made them Serie A champions for the first time since the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal, his side going the entire season unbeaten.

Led Juve on a 49-match unbeaten run that finished with a 3-1 loss to inter Milan in November 2012.

Under his charge Juventus became the first Italian team to break the 100-point barrier last season, racking up 102 points as they strolled to a third successive league title and 30th in total.

Conte was banned for 10 months in 2012 for failing to report match-fixing while in charge at Siena, a punishment that was reduced to four months on appeal.

