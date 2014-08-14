ROME Factbox on Antonio Conte who was appointed Italy coach on Thursday.

Born in Lecce, southern Italy, on July 31, 1969

PLAYING CAREER

Raised at Lecce where he made his first team debut as a 16-year-old in 1986.

A combative midfielder, Conte scored one goal for his hometown team in a 3-2 defeat at Napoli in 1989.

Joined Juventus in 1991 and spent the rest of his career at the club, winning five league titles, a Champions League and a UEFA Cup in 13 years. He was on the losing side in the 1998 and 2003 Champions League finals.

Conte was a bit-part player for Italy, winning 20 caps. He was a member of the squads that finished runners-up at the 1994 World Cup and Euro 2000.

COACHING CAREER

He began as an assistant coach at Siena in 2005 and took charge of Serie B side Arezzo in 2006, lasting four months before being sacked. He was reinstated later in the season but, despite leading them to five wins in a row, could not save them from relegation.

Next he took over at Serie B side Bari midway through the 2007-08 season and led them out of the danger zone to a comfortable mid-table finish. His first big achievement was promotion to Serie A the following campaign and he followed that up with another promotion with Siena in 2011.

In between, he had his first taste of Serie A coaching with Atalanta in 2009-10 but quit after four months when fans protested outside the stadium following a 2-0 defeat to Napoli.

He took charge at Juventus for the 2011-12 season and led his unbeaten team to the Serie A title in his first campaign. It was also their first top-flight crown since the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal that resulted in them being stripped of the championship in 2005 and 2006.

Juventus went unbeaten for 49 Serie A matches, the run finishing with a 3-1 defeat by Inter Milan in November 2012. They went on to win the Serie A title that season as well and also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Last season Juventus won their third successive championship and became the first team to break the 100-point barrier in Serie A, racking up 102 as they strolled to their 30th league title.

Conte had spoken frequently of a need to rebuild the team and, although he initially agreed to sign a new contract, he resigned after the first day of training for the 2014-15 season.

He was banned for 10 months in 2012 for failing to report match-fixing while in charge at Siena, a punishment that was reduced to four months on appeal. He denied any wrongdoing.

