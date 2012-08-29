ROME Juventus coach Antonio Conte has launched a second appeal against a 10-month ban over a match-fixing scandal that may keep him out for the whole Serie A season, Italy's sporting federation (CONI) said on Wednesday.

Conte asked that the appeal be fast-tracked and the ban be temporarily suspended while it is being reviewed, a statement on CONI's website (www.coni.it) read.

This is the final appeal Conte can make to a sporting tribunal. No details were given for how long a ruling would take.

Conte, who led Juventus to the Italian title in his first season in charge last term, was banned on August 10 for failing to report two incidents of match-fixing in the 2010-11 season when he was coach of the Serie B side Siena.

In an appeal ruling announced on August 22, he was cleared for failing to report one of the incidents, but the ban was upheld.

(Reporting by Daniele Mari, Writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Tom Bartlett)