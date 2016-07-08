West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
MILAN An Italian prosecutor has appealed against future Chelsea coach Antonio Conte's acquittal earlier this year in a 2011 match-fixing scandal, a legal source said on Friday.
Conte, who is heading to the English Premier League after bidding goodbye to Italy's national team, was cleared in May of sporting fraud by a judge who said the charge was groundless.
Prosecutors said he had been aware of, but had not intervened to prevent, the alleged fixing of a game between Siena and relegation-threatened AlbinoLeffe, which Conte's Siena side lost 1-0.
The challenge from a prosecutor in the northern Italian city of Brescia, near Milan, means there will be an appeals trial. Italy's three-tier legal system means cases often only end when all possible appeals are exhausted.
Conte, 46, served a four-month touch-line ban imposed in 2012 by Italian soccer federation FIGC in connection with the case. He has always denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Jon Boyle)
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.