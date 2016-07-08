MILAN An Italian prosecutor has appealed against future Chelsea coach Antonio Conte's acquittal earlier this year in a 2011 match-fixing scandal, a legal source said on Friday.

Conte, who is heading to the English Premier League after bidding goodbye to Italy's national team, was cleared in May of sporting fraud by a judge who said the charge was groundless.

Prosecutors said he had been aware of, but had not intervened to prevent, the alleged fixing of a game between Siena and relegation-threatened AlbinoLeffe, which Conte's Siena side lost 1-0.

The challenge from a prosecutor in the northern Italian city of Brescia, near Milan, means there will be an appeals trial. Italy's three-tier legal system means cases often only end when all possible appeals are exhausted.

Conte, 46, served a four-month touch-line ban imposed in 2012 by Italian soccer federation FIGC in connection with the case. He has always denied any wrongdoing.

