Lazio beat Catania 3-0 on Tuesday to waltz into the Italian Cup semi-finals and keep their so far successful season on track for silverware.

The Rome club, riding high in second in Serie A, never looked in difficulty once Romanian defender Stefan Radu headed in a corner on the half hour.

Brazilian midfielder Hernanes converted Sergio Floccari's assist midway through the second half to seal matters before adding another classy goal in stoppage time.

Serie A leaders and defending champions Juventus host old rivals AC Milan in Wednesday's last-eight clash while Inter Milan welcome Bologna and Fiorentina play at home against AS Roma next week in the often unloved competition.

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)