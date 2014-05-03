ROME The problems caused by fans in Italian football could drive players out of the country, Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella said on Saturday after three fans were shot near Rome's Olympic Stadium, forcing the Italian Cup final to kick off 45 minutes late.

Napoli beat Fiorentina 3-1 to win their fifth Italian Cup thanks to a first-half brace from Lorenzo Insigne and a late strike from Dries Mertens but the match looked in danger of being cancelled as news of the shooting filtered through.

“It's not the first time this has happened to me, I experienced it a Roma,” said Montella, who was playing for Roma in 2004 when a derby match with Lazio was called off after both sets of fans demanded it be suspended following rumours that a boy had been killed by a police car just outside the stadium.

The rumour turned out to be false.

“Unfortunately Italian football is like this, and I think we'll lose a lot of players because of it. They'll choose to play elsewhere," added Montella.

“It's true even for the Italians. It's a shame because there was everything in place here tonight to offer people watching something better.”

As match organisers and Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik moved towards the fans to talk with hardcore 'ultra' leaders about whether the game should go ahead on Saturday, they were pelted with flares and smoke bombs.

A representative from Napoli's ultras was seen wearing a “Free Speziale” t-shirt, referring to Antonino Speziale, who was jailed for eight years following the death of police officer Filippo Raciti in February 2007.

