ROME, Feb 26 - This weekend's Serie A games will start 15 minutes late as the players show solidarity with financially-stricken Parma, the Italian Footballers Association (AIC) said on Thursday.

"It is obvious there should be some serious reflection over the rules ... and on the financial resources of clubs to avoid repeating similar situations at any professional level," the AIC added in a statement.

Parma are bottom of the league with 10 points, the players have not been paid all season and the club, which has changed hands twice in two months, are in danger of not finishing the campaign.

Their match at home to Udinese last Sunday was called off because the club could not afford to pay for stewards or the police.

Giampietro Manenti, the club's latest president, has said this Sunday's game at Genoa will go ahead and that he is certain transport can be provided for the players.

"The team won't have to pay anything," he told Radio Parma this week.

Captain Alessandro Lucarelli said on Tuesday that the Parma players were having to do their own laundry due to the cash crisis.

"From tomorrow onwards there will no more laundry service, we will take our kit home to wash," he was quoted as telling Italian media.

Also affected by the 15-minute delay will be the game between leaders Juventus and second-placed AS Roma on Monday.

