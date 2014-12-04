ROME AS Roma goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis has extended his contract until 2016, the Serie A side said on Thursday.

De Sanctis, 37, has been capped six times by Italy since making his international debut in 2005, but has found his appearances restricted by the longevity of Gianluigi Buffon.

Roma are second in Serie A, three points behind leaders Juventus after 13 games. The capital side host Sassuolo on Saturday.

(Reporting by Emanuele Giulianelli; editing by Justin Palmer)