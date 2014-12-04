United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
ROME AS Roma goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis has extended his contract until 2016, the Serie A side said on Thursday.
De Sanctis, 37, has been capped six times by Italy since making his international debut in 2005, but has found his appearances restricted by the longevity of Gianluigi Buffon.
Roma are second in Serie A, three points behind leaders Juventus after 13 games. The capital side host Sassuolo on Saturday.
(Reporting by Emanuele Giulianelli; editing by Justin Palmer)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.