Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
Serie A's disciplinary committee has turned Sassuolo's 2-1 win over Pescara on Sunday into a 3-0 defeat because of irregularities in the registration of midfielder Antonino Ragusa.
The committee said in a statement that Sassuolo failed to notify the league of the signing of Ragusa, 26, who came on as a substitute against Pescara, from Serie B club Cesena before last week's deadline.
The club denied they failed to meet the deadline, saying the irregularities concerned a technology issue, and added that they would appeal against the ruling.
Sassuolo's next league fixture is at champions Juventus on Sept. 11.
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.