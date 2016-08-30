Serie A's disciplinary committee has turned Sassuolo's 2-1 win over Pescara on Sunday into a 3-0 defeat because of irregularities in the registration of midfielder Antonino Ragusa.

The committee said in a statement that Sassuolo failed to notify the league of the signing of Ragusa, 26, who came on as a substitute against Pescara, from Serie B club Cesena before last week's deadline.

The club denied they failed to meet the deadline, saying the irregularities concerned a technology issue, and added that they would appeal against the ruling.

Sassuolo's next league fixture is at champions Juventus on Sept. 11.

