MILAN Palermo striker Paulo Dybala, nicknamed the Jewel and described as the new Sergio Aguero, has plenty to live up to and his two-goal performance against Sampdoria suggested the teenager is capable of fulfilling expectations.

Dybala began the latest young Argentine to move to Europe with little or no top-level experience at home when he was signed up by the Sicilian club in the close season.

The 18-year-old forward came straight from Instituto, the club where he was raised and played for one year in Argentina's second tier.

There was a protracted dispute with the Cordoba club over the move, which cost Palermo a fee widely reported as 12 million euros (15.25 million dollars) and Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini did little to lift the pressure on the youngster by a comparing him to Argentina and Manchester City forward Aguero.

Dybala, starting his sixth Serie A game, quickly showed his intent by forcing an early save from Sampdoria goalkeeper Sergio Romero with a shot from a tight angle.

He then pulled a shot wide of the post, had another effort deflected for a corner, was twice more denied by Romero and set up a further chance for Edgar Barreto, all before halftime.

He finally got off the mark early in the second half when he fired the ball into the roof of the net from close range after Franco Brienza had pulled the ball back from the byline.

Brienza also set up his second goal as he found Dybala in an onside position and the Argentine spun and found the far corner with another left-foot shot.

"He has talent and I'm sure it won't go to his head," said coach Gian Piero Gasperini, whose job may have been saved by Dybala's performance following a run of five games without a win.

"He has shown that he can be important for the team," Gasperini added. "He is a player who knows how to score goals, he's very quick and he can unlock a match. He needs to keep improving and he has all the potential to be a great player."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond; )