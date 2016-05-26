Empoli have promoted Giovanni Martusciello from assistant to first-team coach, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday.

Martusciello, who started out as assistant coach of the youth team in 2006 and has been working with the senior side for seven years, replaces Marco Giampaolo who joined the club on a one-year deal in 2015.

The new boss is due to host a news conference on Friday afternoon.

Empoli finished 10th in Serie A this season but will be without a number of familiar faces next term.

Earlier this month, sporting director Marcello Carli announced that playing trio Lorenzo Tonelli, Riccardo Saponara and Mariu Rui would be leaving.

