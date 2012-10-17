FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) speaks to Italy's Simone Farina during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2011 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON Italian lower league defender Simone Farina, unable to find a club to play for since denouncing a match-fixing attempt, has been given a community coaching role at Aston Villa, the Premier League football club said on Wednesday.

Farina, who was playing for second-tier Gubbio when he refused a 200,000-euro ($261,300) offer to fix an Italian Cup match, has been made a FIFA ambassador but has been unable to find a new club since being released in August.

"A year ago I did not see my life moving in this direction but I am really delighted to be able now to contribute in this way," the 30-year-old told Aston Villa's website (avfc.co.uk).

"The opportunity here at Villa is perfect for me. It is also very satisfying to see the technical development of the children and their enjoyment of the game. This is what the game is all about really."

Villa said that Farina would be involved in specialist sessions for children between five and 12 years old which were also used to identify talented players who might be invited to the club's academy.

Farina told police he had refused the offer to fix an Italian Cup match between Cesena and Gubbio on November 30. He was later invited by Italy coach Cesare Prandelli to join his squad.

"I know I did the right thing when I refused to get involved in the fixing of a football game," said Farina.

"I went to the authorities because this corruption had to be brought to the surface. This level of deception has no place in football or in any walk of life."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)