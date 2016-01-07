Midfielder Matias Fernandez and defender Marcos Alonso have signed new contracts with Serie A title hopefuls Fiorentina, the team said on their website (it.violachannel.tv).

Chilean Fernandez's deal will keep him at the club until June 2018. He joined from Sporting Lisbon in season 2012-13.

Spaniard Alonso has extended his contract until June 2021. He began his career with Real Madrid before moving to English club Bolton Wanderers and then Fiorentina.

Second-placed Fiorentina host Lazio, who are 10th, in Serie A on Saturday.

