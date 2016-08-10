Jun 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez (6) takes the field before the game against Chile in the semifinals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario soccer tournament at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez has moved to Fiorentina on a season-long loan with an option to buy, the Championship side confirmed on Wednesday.

The Colombia international, who joined the club from Spanish side Elche in 2014, made 20 league appearances for Villa last season as they were relegated to the Championship.

Sanchez previously represented French side Valenciennes and River Plate of Montevideo and will undergo a medical in Italy on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who represented Colombia at the 2014 World Cup, joins fellow new signings Davide Astori, Bartlomiej Dragowski and Kevin Diks in Tuscany as Fiorentina aim to build on last season's fifth-placed finish.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)