Fiorentina have signed Croatia defender Hrvoje Milic from Hajduk Split on a permanent deal subject to a medical, the Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who has been capped by his country six times, made 28 league appearances last season for Hajduk who finished third in the Croatian top flight.

Fiorentina, who qualified for the Europa League after ending up fifth in Serie A in the 2015-16 campaign, start their season at champions Juventus on Saturday.

