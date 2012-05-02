West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
ROME Under-fire Fiorentina manager Delio Rossi attacked one of his own players in remarkable scenes during his side's clash with Novara on Wednesday.
The confrontation took place after Rossi substituted midfielder Adem Ljajic with 32 minutes gone and Fiorentina 2-0 down against their relegation rivals.
The Serb was clearly not happy with the decision to remove him from play and said something to his coach as he walked towards the dugout.
Rossi was outraged and flew at Ljajic, clearly landing two blows on the player as others tried to keep them apart.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
Irish-trained horses look set to repeat last year's dominance of the Grand National as they were given the top five weights for the famous marathon steeplechase at Aintree, Liverpool on April 8.