Fiorentina's Giuseppe Rossi scores a penalty against Napoli during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Fiorentina sorely missed Serie A leading scorer Giuseppe Rossi as they were held to a goalless draw at Torino on Sunday.

Coach Vincenzo Montella fielded Juan Cuadrado, Joaquin and Josip Illicic in an improvised three-man forward line but, despite repeatedly getting into promising positions, they failed to carve out many clear chances.

Midfielder Borja Valero had Fiorentina's best efforts, twice missing narrowly from close range in the first half before being denied by a last-ditch block by Torino captain Kamil Glik in the second.

Italy striker Rossi, sidelined for nearly two years after suffering successive anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage injuries to his right knee, has scored 14 league goals after making his comeback with Fiorentina following a move from Villarreal.

But further misfortune struck the American-born striker when he suffered another injury to the same knee in the 1-0 win over Livorno one week ago.

It was initially diagnosed as a second degree sprain to the medial collateral ligament, however Fiorentina said on Saturday that a further examination had revealed some damage to the ACL which had previously been operated on.

Fiorentina, fourth with 37 points from 19 games, are also without Germany striker Mario Gomez, who was signed from Bayern Munich in the close season and suffered a knee ligament injury in September. They are hoping Gomez will be fit again in the next few weeks.

