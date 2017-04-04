Genoa striker Mauricio Pinilla has been banned for five matches for striking the referee during Sunday's 5-0 home defeat by Atalanta, the Serie A disciplinary committee said on Tuesday.

The Chile international was sent off in the second half after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for a tackle and the second for his protests against the decisions of referee Claudio Gavillucci.

Pinilla insulted the referee verbally and made an arm gesture at the official after being shown the first yellow card, the disciplinary committee said.

It said that after the referee sent him off, Pinilla slapped the official's arm and right hand and directed threatening words at him while being barely restrained by his teammates and rivals.

Pinilla will miss 16th-placed Genoa's match against Udinese on Sunday as well as games against Lazio, Juventus, Chievo Verona and Inter Milan.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by Mark Heinrich)