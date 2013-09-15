Former Bayern Munchen's Mario Gomez controls the ball during a training session in Arco, northern Italy, in this file photo taken July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Fiorentina's Germany forward Mario Gomez suffered a knee injury after colliding with Cagliari's goalkeeper Michael Agazzi during their Serie A game, the club said on Sunday.

Gomez went off in the 49th minute of the 1-1 draw and Fiorentina said in a statement that he had suffered a "partial tear to the medial collateral ligament (MCL)."

The club said further tests would be carried out and did not predict a recovery time.

Gomez has scored two goals in five games since joining Fiorentina from Bayern Munich for around 16 million euros in July.

He scored 75 goals in 115 league appearances over four seasons for Bayern after becoming the Bundesliga's most expensive signing when he moved from VfB Stuttgart.

However, he spent much of last season as a reserve for Mario Mandzukic as Bayern claimed a Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble.

