Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Fiorentina's Germany forward Mario Gomez suffered a knee injury after colliding with Cagliari's goalkeeper Michael Agazzi during their Serie A game, the club said on Sunday.
Gomez went off in the 49th minute of the 1-1 draw and Fiorentina said in a statement that he had suffered a "partial tear to the medial collateral ligament (MCL)."
The club said further tests would be carried out and did not predict a recovery time.
Gomez has scored two goals in five games since joining Fiorentina from Bayern Munich for around 16 million euros in July.
He scored 75 goals in 115 league appearances over four seasons for Bayern after becoming the Bundesliga's most expensive signing when he moved from VfB Stuttgart.
However, he spent much of last season as a reserve for Mario Mandzukic as Bayern claimed a Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Justin Palmer )
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.