ISTANBUL German forward Mario Gomez has joined Besiktas on loan after two unhappy, injury-plagued seasons at Fiorentina, the clubs said on Thursday.

Gomez arrived at Fiorentina with a reputation as one of Europe's most deadly poachers, but managed only 29 league appearances and seven goals for the Serie A side.

Fiore's new coach Paulo Sousa had backed the 30-year-old but Gomez clearly felt he needed a fresh start and joined the Turkish club who have an option to make the deal permanent.

"I would like to repeat the success I've had in the past," he said in an interview on the Besiktas website (www.bjk.com)after arriving in Istanbul.

"My scoring rate may have fallen but I've been unlucky with injuries. Now they are gone and I'm ready physically and mentally.”

He added that a good season could help him win a place in Germany's squad for Euro 2016.

Gomez had played only three games for Fiorentina before suffering an injury to his right knee that kept him out for four months.

After a brief return, an injury to his left knee ruled him out for the rest of the 2013-14 season and cost him a chance of getting into Germany's World Cup squad.

A thigh muscle injury early last season meant more missed games and when he finally got his fitness back his scoring form deserted him.

