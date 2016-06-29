Football Soccer - AS Roma v Napoli - Italian Serie A - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 25/04/16 AS Roma's Antonio Rudiger and Seydou Keita in action against Gonzalo Higuain of Napoli. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Football Soccer - Napoli v Atalanta - Italian Serie A - San Paolo Stadium, Naples, Italy - 02/05/16 Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring his second goal against Atalanta. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Football Soccer - Napoli v Atalanta - Italian Serie A - San Paolo Stadium, Naples, Italy - 02/05/16 Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain in action during the match against Atalanta. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Striker Gonzalo Higuain will not renew his contract with Napoli unless the Italian club remove a buyout clause in it, according to his brother and agent Nicolas Higuain.

The Argentina international, who is contracted to Napoli until 2018, has a buyout clause of about 95 million euros (78.16 million pounds) in his contract, according to media reports.

"We will not renew the contract with Napoli under any circumstances with this clause," Nicolas Higuain told Argentina's Radio Continental.

"The president of the club always insists on the buyout clause in case of a possible transfer of Gonzalo and we have our right not to renew the contract," he added.

Argentina international Higuain has been linked with a move to Spain's Atletico Madrid and several Premier League clubs.

The 28-year-old was Serie A's top scorer last season with 36 goals in 35 league games.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Anna Jaworska-Guidotti in Gdynia, additional reporting by Pawel Goraj, editing by Ed Osmond)