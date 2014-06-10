Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring their second goal against Lazio during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME, Reuters) - Argentine striker Mauro Icardi has completed his move to Inter Milan after the club and Serie A rivals Sampdoria ended their co-ownership agreement.

"FC Internazionale and U.S. Sampdoria have reached an agreement to terminate their co-ownership of the striker who is now fully owned by Inter," the Milan club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Icardi joined the San Siro outfit from Sampdoria in the co-ownership deal a year ago. He scored nine goals in 22 appearances as Inter finished fifth in Serie A, 42 points behind champions Juventus.

He attracted widespread publicity this season after moving in with model Wanda Nara, the ex-wife of compatriot and former Sampdoria team mate Maxi Lopez.

(Writing by Terry Daley, editing by Tony Jimenez)