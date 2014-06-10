Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
ROME, Reuters) - Argentine striker Mauro Icardi has completed his move to Inter Milan after the club and Serie A rivals Sampdoria ended their co-ownership agreement.
"FC Internazionale and U.S. Sampdoria have reached an agreement to terminate their co-ownership of the striker who is now fully owned by Inter," the Milan club said in a statement on Tuesday.
Icardi joined the San Siro outfit from Sampdoria in the co-ownership deal a year ago. He scored nine goals in 22 appearances as Inter finished fifth in Serie A, 42 points behind champions Juventus.
He attracted widespread publicity this season after moving in with model Wanda Nara, the ex-wife of compatriot and former Sampdoria team mate Maxi Lopez.
(Writing by Terry Daley, editing by Tony Jimenez)
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.