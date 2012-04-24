FIFA to encourage co-hosting for 2026 World Cup
DOHA FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he intends to encourage co-hosting for the 2026 soccer World Cup that could divide the tournament up between as many as four countries.
ROME Cagliari, playing at "home" in Trieste, 800 kilometres away from Sardinia, eased their fears of avoiding the Serie A drop with a 3-0 win over Catania on Tuesday.
Cagliari were playing the first of their final three home games in Trieste, a city near the Slovenian border, because of an ongoing row with the Sardinian capital's council over their dilapidated Sant'Elia stadium.
Goals from Thiago Ribeiro, Mauricio Pinilla and Victor Ibarbo secured an impressive win for Cagliari.
Maxi Moralez's stunning effort from the edge of the area on 72 minutes secured Atalanta a 1-0 win at home over Chievo and moved them up to ninth place.
Hull City manager Marco Silva would like his team to be adventurous in attack but not at the expenses of the stability he has instilled in the squad since his arrival at the relegation-threatened Premier League club last month.
Former Ferrari technical director James Allison will take on a similar role at Mercedes from March 1, the reigning Formula One world champions said on Thursday.