ROME Fiorentina have hired Vincenzo Montella as their new manager, the club said on Monday.

The former Italy striker has signed a two-year contract with the Tuscan Serie A club, with an option for a third year.

He replaces Delio Rossi, who was sacked towards the end of last season after punching his own player Adem Ljajic during Fiorentina's 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Novara.

Montella will be officially unveiled as manager at 1100GMT at Fiorentina's Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence.

