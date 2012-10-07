MILAN A late goal by Claudio Marchisio gave Serie A leaders Juventus a 2-1 win at lowly Siena on Sunday while Germany forward Miroslav Klose scored twice in Lazio's 3-0 defeat of Pescara.

Cagliari won their first game of the season, 1-0 at Torino, and AS Roma finally managed their first home win as they beat Atalanta 2-0 to ease the pressure on coach Zdenek Zeman.

Marchisio volleyed home from a partially cleared corner in the 85th minute to leave Juventus with 19 points out of a possible 21 after seven games and extend their unbeaten Serie A record to 46 matches.

Andrea Pirlo had put the titleholders ahead in the 14th minute with a low free kick and hit the crossbar with another effort before Emanuele Calaio hit back for Siena in first-half stoppage time.

Juventus dominated the second half although Calaio and Alessandro Rosina missed two good chances for Siena just before Marchisio's winner.

Siena, who began the league with a six-point deduction from the Calcioscommesse match-fixing scandal, are bottom with two points.

Klose scored twice in 10 first-half minutes for Lazio, who have won five out of seven games, after Brazilian playmaker Hernanes had given them a fifth-minute early lead with a curling free kick.

Klose took his tally to five, level with Stevan Jovetic whose seventh minute goal was enough to give Fiorentina a 1-0 win at home to Bologna.

Calgliari, where Massimo Ficcadenti quit on Tuesday, gave new coach Ivo Pulga a winning start thanks to a 74th minute penalty converted by Brazilian Nene at erratic Torino.

Roma, thrashed 4-1 by Juventus one week ago after a shambolic defensive display, went ahead on the half hour against Atalanta when Argentine midfielder Erik Lamela flicked the ball into the net after being sent clear by a delightful chipped pass from Francesco Totti.

Roma increased their lead just after the hour with U.S. midfielder Michael Bradley's first goal since his move from Chievo.

Bradley, son of former United States and current Egypt coach Bob Bradley, nipped in to snap up a rebound after Andrea Consigli parried Mattia Destro's shot.

