MILAN Antonio Cassano, overlooked by Italy since Euro 2012, scored his fifth goal of the season to help Inter Milan stay on the coattails of Serie A's pace-setters with a 2-0 win over Catania on Sunday.

Rodrigo Palacio made the game safe with the second goal five minutes before time in a match where 13 of the 22 starters were Argentines.

Udinese's Brazilian Maicosuel, playing only his second game since his infamous penalty shootout miss against Braga cost his team a lucrative Champions League place, scored as they beat Pescara 1-0 despite playing for an hour with 10 men.

Two goals from Amauri gave Parma a 2-1 win over Sampdoria, who had Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero sent off for giving away the penalty which led to the opener nine minutes before halftime.

Atalanta came from behind to beat fellow strugglers Siena 2-1, Chievo drew 1-1 at home to Fiorentina and Cagliari beat Bologna 1-0 in the other games.

Inter's sixth win in eight Serie A games this season kept them fourth with 18 points, four behind leaders Juventus.

The 2010 treble winners started with five Argentine players in their line-up while their Sardinian opponents had eight.

Two of Inter's Argentines set up the opening goal when Diego Milito pulled the ball back for Esteban Cambiassio, he crossed to the back post where Cassano scored with a header in the 28th minute.

Inter, who also brought on an Argentine, Colombian and Uruguayan in the second half, survived some second-half Catania pressure, wasted chances on the counter and made the game safe when Palacio volleyed past Mariano Andujar.

Udinese moved on to nine points with their win against promoted Pescara, Maicosuel scoring from close range in the 53rd minute after the visitors failed to cut out Pablo Armero's cross.

Maicosuel became persona non grata among Udinese fans after an astonishing miss against Braga in the Champions League playoff tie in August.

The Brazilian attempted to nonchalantly chip the ball into the middle of the goal, but mis-hit his shot and allowed Braga's goalkeeper to save. The Portuguese team won the shootout 5-4.

Udinese had defender Danilo sent off for a second yellow card after half an hour for tripping Colombian teenager Juan Quintero, who curled the resulting free kick against the crossbar.

Sampdoria goalkeeper Romero continued his unhappy season when he was dismissed in the 36th minute against Parma for upending goal bound Jonathan Biabiny.

Brazilian-born Amauri converted the penalty and headed the second early in the second half.

Eder won and converted a penalty with nine minutes left for Sampdoria, who have stalled on 10 points after a promising start to the season.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)