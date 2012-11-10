Midfielder Lallana signs new long-term deal with Liverpool
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Inter Milan midfielder Gaby Mudingayi has been ruled out of action for two months after picking up injuries to his left knee and right thigh during the Europa League clash with Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.
The 31-year-old was substituted after 14 minutes of the match in Belgrade, which Inter won 3-1.
The Belgian was taken to the San Matteo hospital in Pavia on Saturday where tests revealed injuries to the inner side of his left knee and his right adductor, the club said.
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON For all their youthful exuberance and attacking ambition, Scotland's inexperience at the scrum - a rich seam of points in northern hemisphere international rugby - is holding them back from being Six Nations title contenders.
LONDON Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.