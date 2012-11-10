Inter Milan midfielder Gaby Mudingayi has been ruled out of action for two months after picking up injuries to his left knee and right thigh during the Europa League clash with Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

The 31-year-old was substituted after 14 minutes of the match in Belgrade, which Inter won 3-1.

The Belgian was taken to the San Matteo hospital in Pavia on Saturday where tests revealed injuries to the inner side of his left knee and his right adductor, the club said.

