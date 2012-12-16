SS Lazio's goalkeeper Federico Marchetti (L) goes to save against Inter Milan's Diego Milito during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose controls the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Inter Milan at the Olympic stadium in Rome December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

SS Lazio's Stefano Mauri (R) and Inter Milan's Walter Samuel fight for the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

SS Lazio's Antonio Candreva (R) and Inter Milan's Javier Zanetti fight for the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose (C) celebrates with his teammate Cristian Ledesma as Inter Milan's goalkeeper Samir Handanovic (L) watches during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose (C) is tackled by Inter Milan's Walter Samuel (L) and Javier Zanetti (R) during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose (rear) celebrates after scoring as Inter Milan's Alvaro Pereira kneels on the pitch during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

SS Lazio's coach Vladimir Petkovic (C) celebrates with his players after defeating Inter Milan in their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Inter Milan's Alejandro Guarin reacts during the match against Lazio in their Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Rome December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose (L) celebrates with his teammate Cristian Ledesma after scoring against Inter Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME Lazio moved to within five points of Serie A leaders Juventus on Saturday after Miroslav Klose fired them to a late 1-0 win over title rivals Inter Milan.

The Germany international's 82nd-minute winner, his 10th goal of the season, lifts Lazio into fourth place on 33 points, level with Napoli, while second-placed Inter missed the chance to close the gap between them and Antonio Conte's champions to one point.

In Saturday's other game, Antonio Di Natale rescued a point for 10-man Udinese when he scored an 89th-minute equaliser against Palermo, leaving the Sicilians a point above the relegation zone.

Defenders dominated the first hour in Rome, and the first clear scoring opportunity did not arrive until the 63rd minute, when Freddy Guarin, the best of Inter's disappointing attacking players, struck the inside of the post with a long-range daisy cutter of a shot.

After that the match burst into life, with Antonio Cassano following up Guarin's effort four minutes later by having his shot from nearly the same position pushed on to the same post by Lazio keeper Federico Marchetti, before Yuto Nagatomo failed to score from the rebound.

Inter had their tails up, and Rodrigo Palacio curled another shot just wide.

With 11 minutes left Miroslav Klose missed the best chance of the night, when he miscontrolled the ball on the penalty spot and let it bobble away to Samir Handanovic in the Inter goal.

He made up for that miss, though, with eight minutes remaining when he raced on to Stefano Mauri's intelligent through-ball and beat Handanovic with a powerful shot.

In Udine, Palermo led from the 33rd minute through Josep Ilicic, who finished off a swift break by cutting in from the right and hitting a shot that took a freak bounce over the already committed keeper Zeljko Brkic.

Despite Udinese playing a man down for half an hour following Thomas Heurtaux's red card for two bookable offences, Palermo could not make the game safe, missing several chances.

They paid for their profligacy a minute from time, when Di Natale pounced after Palermo keeper Samir Ujkani spilled the ball right in front of the striker.

(Editing by Stephen Wood)