Juventus' Emanuele Giaccherini (L) is challenged by Udinese's Giampiero Pinzi during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring against Udinese during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

ROME Two superb long range goals from former Manchester United youngster Paul Pogba helped Juventus extend their lead at the top of Serie A to five points after a comfortable 4-0 win against Udinese on Saturday.

Mirko Vucinic and Alessandro Matri were also on target for the champions, who moved up to 48 points, five clear of second-placed Lazio.

Lazio drew 2-2 at Palermo, leaving the Serie A strugglers second bottom on 16 points.

A wonder strike from over 30 metres from Pogba helped to break the deadlock in the 41st minute after the champions wasted a host of chances during the first half.

Emanuele Giaccherini, Arturo Vidal, Pogba and Leonardo Bonucci all saw opportunities go begging despite the fact Udinese barely ventured out of their own half.

The 19-year-old Pogba calmed Juve nerves with his second of the night, who drilled a long range strike into the bottom right-hand corner of the net in the 66th minute.

Six minutes later Vucinic, with his back to the goal, hooked a weak shot straight at Padelli, which the keeper spooned into the net.

Matri sealed the points in the 80th minute when he ended a swift counter-attack by collecting Vucinic's through ball to calmly slot home his fourth of the season.

In Saturday's earlier game, a late Hernanes penalty helped Lazio to snatch a 2-2 draw at Palermo.

Sergio Floccari's deft header gave Vladimir Petkovic's side the lead in the 10th minute but after the Lazio striker had a second goal wrongly disallowed for offside in the 62nd minute, Palermo struck with two goals in a minute.

First Egidio Arevalo Rios snuck around the Lazio defence to tap in Andrea Dossena's low cross at the far post on 70 minutes, then Paulo Dybala latched on to a Fabrizio Miccoli pass across the six-yard box to snatch the lead.

However, the title challengers dusted themselves down and attacked Palermo, and six minutes before the end of a frantic second half the impressive Floccari was chopped down by Ezequiel Munoz in the area.

Hernanes comfortably slotted home the penalty and despite pushing forward, they failed to get the winner that would have piled on the pressure on Juventus.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Pritha Sarkar)