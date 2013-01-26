Lazio's Antonio Candreva reacts after failing to score against Chievo during his Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Lazio's Sergio Floccari (R) challenges Chievo's Roberto Guana during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Chievo's Alberto Paloschi (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Lazio during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME Lazio suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by mid-table Chievo Verona on Saturday to miss the chance to put pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus.

Alberto Paloschi's goal 61 minutes into an uneventful match inflicted second-placed Lazio's first loss since early November and they remained on 43 points, five behind the champions. Chievo moved up a place to 11th on 28 points.

Striker Paloschi tapped home his seventh goal in 10 appearances this season after Bojan Jokic's shot crashed against the bar and fell at the striker's feet, dealing a huge blow to Lazio's title hopes.

Juventus take on struggling Genoa in Turin in Saturday's late game (7.45 p.m. British Time) with Antonio Conte's side looking to extend their lead at the top of Serie A to eight points.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)