Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
ROME Inter Milan manager Andrea Stramaccioni has dropped striker Antonio Cassano for Sunday's Serie A match against Catania after a training ground row.
Local media reported that Cassano was suspended by the club after the pair nearly came to blows on Friday.
"What happened could happen in any changing room in Serie A," Stramaccioni told a news conference on Saturday.
"There wasn't any physical contact, only a discussion, just as there has been in the past.
Stramaccioni said Cassano would return to training on Monday and would be in the squad for Thursday's Europa League match against English Premier League side Tottenham.
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.