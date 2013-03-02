Inter Milan's coach Andrea Stramaccioni gestures during their Italian Serie A soccer match against AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium in Milan February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Inter Milan manager Andrea Stramaccioni has dropped striker Antonio Cassano for Sunday's Serie A match against Catania after a training ground row.

Local media reported that Cassano was suspended by the club after the pair nearly came to blows on Friday.

"What happened could happen in any changing room in Serie A," Stramaccioni told a news conference on Saturday.

"There wasn't any physical contact, only a discussion, just as there has been in the past.

Stramaccioni said Cassano would return to training on Monday and would be in the squad for Thursday's Europa League match against English Premier League side Tottenham.

