ROME Fredy Guarin became Inter Milan's latest injury casualty when he pulled out of training ahead of Sunday's Serie A game against Parma (1130 BST).

The Colombia international abandoned training on Thursday with an injury to his right calf, the club said on their official website (www.inter.it).

The 26-year-old Guarin joins Inter's long injury list which, in the last two weeks, has taken in Rodrigo Palacio, Antonio Cassano, Walter Gargano, Yuto Nagatomo and Esteban Cambiasso.

They are all ruled out of Sunday's clash and join Diego Milito and Dejan Stankovic in the treatment room.

Inter are seventh in Serie A on 50 points and risk not qualifying for Europe next season. A makeshift side were knocked out of the Italian Cup by Roma in the semi-finals following a 3-2 loss in Milan on Wednesday.

