Juventus' Arturo Vidal (R) challenges Migjen Basha of Torino during their Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Turin April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' players celebrate after Arturo Vidal (unseen) scored against Torino during their Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Turin April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Arturo Vidal (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Torino during their Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Turin April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Arturo Vidal celebrates after scoring against Torino during their Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Turin April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Arturo Vidal (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates Kwadwo Asamoah (C) and Fabio Quagliarella after scoring against Torino during their Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Turin April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Arturo Vidal (L) celebrates with his coach Antonio Conte (R) after scoring against Torino during their Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Turin April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Arturo Vidal (L) celebrates with his coach Antonio Conte after scoring against Torino during their Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Turin April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

A spectacular late strike from Arturo Vidal set up a 2-0 win for Juventus at neighbours Torino on Sunday, leaving them on the brink of retaining their Serie A title after a seventh successive league win.

Vidal hooked in from 25 metres and Claudio Marchisio added another goal in stoppage time for leaders Juventus, who stayed 11 points clear of Napoli with four matches to play and can wrap up the title at home to Palermo next week.

Fiorentina won 3-0 at Sampdoria and will finish the weekend in third, the Champions League playoff spot, if AC Milan fail to beat Catania at home later on Sunday (1945 BST).

Juan Cuadrado, Adem Ljajic and Alberto Aquilani shared the goals for Fiorentina who were facing former coach Delio Rossi, sacked for punching Ljajic in a row during a game a year ago.

Inter Milan's injury misery continued as captain Javier Zanetti, 39, was carried off on a stretcher in the 17th minute of the 1-0 defeat at Palermo who boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop. Fellow strugglers Genoa also won, 1-0 at Chievo.

AS Roma forward Pablo Osvaldo produced the day's best individual effort with a hat-trick in the 4-0 defeat of next-to-bottom Siena. Erik Lamela scored the other goal for fifth-placed Roma.

Juventus have 80 points from 34 games while Napoli have 69 after their 3-0 win at Pescara on Saturday. Fiorentina have 61, two ahead of Milan.

Juve, who have not conceded a goal in their last eight meetings with Torino in a run stretching back to 2002, have been a model of consistency, not scoring more than two goals in a game during their current run of wins.

Sunday's game was predictably niggly with slippery conditions adding to the tension which boiled over with a red card for Torino's Kamil Glik in the 90th minute for a second bookable offence.

The match seemed to be in danger of petering out until Chile midfielder Vidal controlled a crossfield pass on his chest and nonchalantly swept home the ball from 25 metres. Marchisio then took advantage of slack defending to complete the scoring.

Colombian Cuadrado set Fiorentina on the way with a 30-metre effort in the 36th minute and Ljajic pounced on a poor clearance to score from just inside the penalty area five minutes later.

Siena's defeat at Roma sent them into the relegation zone, leaving them 19th in the 20-team table with 30 points, with Genoa and Palermo on 32 and Torino on 36. The bottom three go down.

Palermo are unbeaten in their last five games with Ilicic scoring in all of them. He struck in the 10th minute after dreadful Inter defending when Matias Silvestre was dispossessed in the area by Fabrizio Miccoli who laid off the ball for the Slovenian to score.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Josh Reich and Clare Fallon)