Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
A spectacular late strike from Arturo Vidal set up a 2-0 win for Juventus at neighbours Torino on Sunday, leaving them on the brink of retaining their Serie A title after a seventh successive league win.
Vidal hooked in from 25 metres and Claudio Marchisio added another goal in stoppage time for leaders Juventus, who stayed 11 points clear of Napoli with four matches to play and can wrap up the title at home to Palermo next week.
Fiorentina won 3-0 at Sampdoria and will finish the weekend in third, the Champions League playoff spot, if AC Milan fail to beat Catania at home later on Sunday (1945 BST).
Juan Cuadrado, Adem Ljajic and Alberto Aquilani shared the goals for Fiorentina who were facing former coach Delio Rossi, sacked for punching Ljajic in a row during a game a year ago.
Inter Milan's injury misery continued as captain Javier Zanetti, 39, was carried off on a stretcher in the 17th minute of the 1-0 defeat at Palermo who boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop. Fellow strugglers Genoa also won, 1-0 at Chievo.
AS Roma forward Pablo Osvaldo produced the day's best individual effort with a hat-trick in the 4-0 defeat of next-to-bottom Siena. Erik Lamela scored the other goal for fifth-placed Roma.
Juventus have 80 points from 34 games while Napoli have 69 after their 3-0 win at Pescara on Saturday. Fiorentina have 61, two ahead of Milan.
Juve, who have not conceded a goal in their last eight meetings with Torino in a run stretching back to 2002, have been a model of consistency, not scoring more than two goals in a game during their current run of wins.
Sunday's game was predictably niggly with slippery conditions adding to the tension which boiled over with a red card for Torino's Kamil Glik in the 90th minute for a second bookable offence.
The match seemed to be in danger of petering out until Chile midfielder Vidal controlled a crossfield pass on his chest and nonchalantly swept home the ball from 25 metres. Marchisio then took advantage of slack defending to complete the scoring.
Colombian Cuadrado set Fiorentina on the way with a 30-metre effort in the 36th minute and Ljajic pounced on a poor clearance to score from just inside the penalty area five minutes later.
Siena's defeat at Roma sent them into the relegation zone, leaving them 19th in the 20-team table with 30 points, with Genoa and Palermo on 32 and Torino on 36. The bottom three go down.
Palermo are unbeaten in their last five games with Ilicic scoring in all of them. He struck in the 10th minute after dreadful Inter defending when Matias Silvestre was dispossessed in the area by Fabrizio Miccoli who laid off the ball for the Slovenian to score.
LONDON British anti-doping authorities condemned the leaking of information "which only serves to fuel rumour and innuendo" on Saturday after the latest media report surrounding athlete Mo Farah and his American coach Alberto Salazar.
Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season vibrancy to overcame Arsenal 3-1 at a jubilant Anfield and leapfrog the Gunners into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.