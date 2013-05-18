Murray against wild cards for drug cheats
World number one Andy Murray is against giving wild cards to players returning from doping bans but the 29-year-old understands why tournament organisers make an exception for "big names".
ROME AC Milan will be without Kevin Prince-Boateng for their trip to relegated Siena on Sunday (2.45 p.m. ET) after the midfielder was ruled out with a knee injury on Saturday.
Milan were boosted by the return of Riccardo Montolivo, who is back in the squad published on Milan's official website (www.acmilan.com) after two weeks out with a hamstring injury.
Massimiliano Allegri's side are third in Serie A on 69 points and will guarantee themselves a place in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League with a win.
Fourth-placed Fiorentina are two points behind Milan and travel to bottom side Pescara on Sunday (2.45 p.m. ET).
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Manager Jose Mourinho has instilled a winning mentality at Manchester United, midfielder Ander Herrera said after the club won their first major trophy of the season beating Southampton 3-2 in Sunday's League Cup final at Wembley.
BENGALURU India opener Murali Vijay on Wednesday promised better catching from his side in the second test against Australia after the hosts spilt several in their sobering defeat in the series opener in Pune.