AC Milan's Kevin Prince Boateng is pictured during their Serie A soccer match against Juventus at Juventus stadium in Turin April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

ROME AC Milan will be without Kevin Prince-Boateng for their trip to relegated Siena on Sunday (2.45 p.m. ET) after the midfielder was ruled out with a knee injury on Saturday.

Milan were boosted by the return of Riccardo Montolivo, who is back in the squad published on Milan's official website (www.acmilan.com) after two weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are third in Serie A on 69 points and will guarantee themselves a place in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League with a win.

Fourth-placed Fiorentina are two points behind Milan and travel to bottom side Pescara on Sunday (2.45 p.m. ET).

