Juventus scored three times in six minutes, including a goal from Carlos Tevez on his debut, as they beat Lazio 4-0 to win the Italian Supercup on Sunday in a match marred by racist jeering.

Juventus players Paul Pogba, Angelo Ogbonna and Kwadwo Asamoah were booed by Lazio fans each time they touched the ball late in the second half at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

A warning was read over the stadium loudspeakers just before the end of the game, although play was not halted.

Juventus took the lead in the clash of last year's Serie A champions and Coppa Italia winners when Pogba scored on the turn in the 23rd minute after Stephan Lichtsteiner's pass was deflected and the ball ran loose to the Frenchman.

Lazio were by no means outclassed in the first half and Stefan Radu was foiled by a brilliant Gianluigi Buffon save just after the half hour, but the cup winners imploded after halftime.

Juventus went further ahead in the 52nd minute when Lichtsteiner broke clear on the right and pulled the ball across for central defender Giorgio Chiellini, galloping forward to join the attack, to tap in.

Two minutes after that, Switzerland defender Lichtsteiner was rewarded with a goal himself as he burst through the centre of the defence and flicked a delicate finish past Federico Marchetti.

Almost immediately after that, Marchetti managed to keep out efforts from Lichtsteiner and Pogba only for the ball to land at the feet of Tevez.

The Argentine placed a low shot into the net from 12 metres for his first goal since his move from Manchester City.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)