AC Milan's player Kevin-Prince Boateng acknowledges supporters at the Milanello training center in Carnago, northern Italy July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME AC Milan will have 10 players missing for their opening match of the Serie A season at Hellas Verona on Saturday including Kevin-Prince Boateng, Nigel De Jong, Sulley Muntari and Giampaolo Pazzini.

"The thing that annoys me most is that I won't have Pazzini available," said coach Massimiliano Allegri at Friday's pre-match news conference.

The striker is out of action until at least late October with a knee injury.

Allegri's injury woes were exacerbated on Tuesday night when Boateng and De Jong both left the field injured during his side's 1-1 draw at PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League playoff. Muntari is suspended.

Milan finished third in Serie A last season.

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)