Napoli's Juan Zuniga (R) challenges Chievo Verona's Perparim Hetemaj during their Italian Serie A football match at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain (R) shoots as he is challenged by Chievo Verona's Paul Papp (C) and Boukary Drame during their Italian Serie A football match at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Napoli's Marek Hamsik celebrates after scoring against Chievo Verona during their Italian Serie A football match at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Juventus' Arturo Vidal celebrates after scoring against S.S. Lazio during their Italian Serie A football match at the Juventus stadium in Turin August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Arturo Vidal (3rd R) celebrates with his team mates after scoring against S.S. Lazio during their Italian Serie A football match at the Juventus stadium in Turin August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

ROME Arturo Vidal scored twice and Carlos Tevez added another goal as champions Juventus joined last season's runners-up Napoli at the top of Serie A on Saturday with an impressive 4-1 win over 10-man Lazio in Turin.

Napoli also made it two victories from two games earlier in the day, overcoming Chievo 4-2 in Verona with two goals from in-form Slovakian Marek Hamsik and Gonzalo Higuain's first Serie A strike.

Two superb finishes from Vidal in the 14th and 26th minutes looked to have put the game beyond Lazio but German striker Miroslav Klose pulled a goal back to give the visitors some hope.

Mirko Vucinic extended Juve's lead with a deft finish four minutes after the break before Brazilian midfielder Hernanes was sent off for a second booking following a handball.

Argentine Tevez provided a neat fourth from 20 metres with 10 minutes to go to finish off Vladimir Petkovic's side.

"This is the Juve that (coach Antonio) Conte wants. We had the same aggression that has marked us out over the last two years," said defender Leonardo Bonucci after providing two assists.

Alberto Paloschi twice levelled for Chievo in Verona after Hamsik, with a superb long-range strike, and then Jose Callejon, with a tap-in, had put the visitors ahead.

Rafa Benitez's Napoli seized control in the second period and Hamsik's close-range volley after a defensive mix-up gave them a deserved lead after 64 minutes.

Argentina international Higuain sealed the points six minutes later when he took Lorenzo Insigne's through ball and squeezed home his first league goal since joining from Real Madrid in the close season.

"We let them back into the game twice but I knew that if we scored another that we would win," said Hamsik after taking his tally to four goals in Serie A this season.

AC Milan and Fiorentina are in action on Sunday, the latter travelling to Genoa and the former hosting Cagliari.

AS Roma play their first home game of the season against Hellas Verona with the Curva Sud of the Olympic Stadium closed due to racist chanting from hardcore fans at the end of last season.

